Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

KIRO-TV

A woman was killed in Federal Way Sunday night when a hit-and-run driver struck her vehicle, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

The collision took place about 9 p.m. near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South.

Police said the hit-and-run driver was speeding south on Pacific Highway South when it hit the victim’s car, which was turning from the northbound lanes onto South 316th Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene on foot.

No arrest has been made.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.