Tri-Cities TV reporter reports being carjacked in Kennewick

A man carjacked a Tri-Cities TV reporter Tuesday morning as she prepared to cover the Kennewick teacher’s strike.

Jasmine Darakjy, of NBC’s KNDU in Kennewick, had parked at the Kennewick School District administration building at 1000 W. 4th Ave. a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

She set up her video camera and got back in her news car to wait for a union rally to begin when a man got into the backseat of her car, said Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem.

The man pointed a gun at her and told her to drive away, Clem said.

She apparently started driving, and then he told her to stop. He got out of the car and reportedly ran across 4th Avenue toward some apartments, Clem said.

Kennewick police used a K9 to try to track down the man, but the dog was unable to find him.

He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and somewhat heavyset.

Police were continuing to search for the man throughout the morning.