Jet-car racer who drove for Spanaway team dies while trying to break land-speed record

Les Holm sprays in an intake of North American Eagle, a jet car, during a cleaning operation Oct. 19, 2013, after a recent test run on a dry lake bed in eastern Oregon. The vehicle is a fighter jet that has been converted to a car intended to break the land speed record. News Tribune archive

Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Combs was the driver of the North American Eagle, a Spanaway-area-based project started in 1998 that’s been trying to break the world landspeed record. She posted on her website in October that she reached 483.227 mph in the North American Eagle.

According to Car and Driver, the 39-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the “fastest woman on four wheels” and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393 mph (632 kph).

The Long Beach, California, resident said on Instagram on Sunday that she wanted to break 512 mph (823 kph).

She wrote, “People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”

Combs also appeared on TV shows including Discovery’s “Mythbusters.”