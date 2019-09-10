A shooting in a car killed an 18-year-old man in Lakewood, police say

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to a convenience store near 100th Street Southwest and Lakewood Drive Southwest.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Julllien Alan Scott Suzuki, of Tacoma.

Police said a man drive Suzuki to the convenience store after the shooting and waited for police to arrive.

Two unidentified men fled on foot.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to locate them with a K-9.

The shooting occurred in the vehicle but detectives have not released information about what actually happened or who shot Suzuki.