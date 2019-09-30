Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 2014 Whatcom County Jail suicide settled

A look at Whatcom County Jail Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey has said that bail reform is also a way to reduce incarceration rates, which would ease pressure on the aging Whatcom County Jail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey has said that bail reform is also a way to reduce incarceration rates, which would ease pressure on the aging Whatcom County Jail.

The family of a woman who killed herself while she was incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in 2014 has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Whatcom County, according to a press release from the family’s lawyers, who did not disclose settlement terms.

Shannon Rose Jefferson had been in Whatcom County Jail for around two weeks when she hanged herself in her solitary confinement cell on March 10, 2014. She was taken to the hospital, where she died several hours later, as previously reported by The Bellingham Herald. She was 36.

Jefferson was a Lummi tribal member and a mother of six. Her mother, Vicky Jefferson, brought the lawsuit on behalf of Shannon Jefferson’s estate and children, who are all members of the Lummi Nation.

“Shannon’s life mattered,” the family’s lawyer, Ryan Dreveskracht, said in a prepared statement. “We hope this settlement will cause Whatcom County to afford citizens like Shannon greater mental health care,” said Dreveskracht, who is with Galanda Broadman in Seattle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The family’s lawsuit alleged Jefferson’s death could have been prevented had Jefferson received a more timely mental health screening and treatment.

This story will be updated.