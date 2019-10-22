Rains bring floods to parts of Western Washington

Flooded rivers are causing problems across parts of Western Washington, and flooding is expected to continue in some low-lying areas into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service's Seattle office said heavy rains this week had tapered off and most of the area's rivers crested Tuesday and receded below flood stage.

The Seattle Times reports as of Tuesday evening, flood warnings remained in effect for the Snohomish River near Monroe and Snohomish, and Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie and Carnation. The Snohomish was expected to rise through Wednesday morning, and the Snoqualmie River near the Falls was expected to remain above flood stage through late Tuesday.

The weather service had issued flood warnings for some King County rivers after significant rainfall. Some areas, particularly those at higher elevations, received 3 to 6 inches of rain. On the Olympic Peninsula, Forks received more than a foot of rain during the past three weeks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The deluge caused a slide on Highway 101 south of Forks early Tuesday that blocked all lanes. The Washington Department of Transportation closed part of State Route 410 west of the Chinook Pass summit because of a rock slide Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service said areas under the warning should expect to see some flooded roads, and residents may need to move to higher ground. People should not try to drive through flooded areas.

The heavy rain is courtesy of a comparatively warm, wet frontal system moving in from the Pacific.