Washington state
Logjam threatens bridge near Everett, Washington
Crews are working to clear a large logjam that's threatening to damage a major local highway near Everett, Washington.
KOMO reports that Tuesday's floodwaters after heavy rains sent logs speeding down the Snohomish River, and now they are clogging the waterway near Highway 2.
The floating tree trunks and other debris are putting pressure on the pilings that hold up the roadway.
State Department of Transportation crews are clearing out the logs before they cause significant damage.
One lane of eastbound Highway 2 is closed between Everett and Snohomish, and officials say it will stay closed into Thursday as cleanup continues.
The agency's Northwest Region Operations and Maintenance Superintendent Ron Morton told the Herald that buildups usually happen each year. The volume of debris is higher than usual though because there was no rain event like this in 2018. He says Tuesday's floods carried a backlog of debris that'd been accumulating in the mountains for at least a year.
