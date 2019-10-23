Plane crashes and lands upside down in Pierce County field 

A two-seater plane crashed Wednesday in a Pierce County field.

It was about 11:40 a.m. when the small aircraft went down in the 4200 block of 192nd Street East between Spanaway and Frederickson.

Several employees at a local business spotted the downed plane, called 911 and ran to help.

There were two men inside, ages 76 and 64.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The plane came to rest upside down, and Central Pierce firefighters had to extricate them.

Crews have extricated two from the plane. Incredibly without life threatening injuries. Both walked out! pic.twitter.com/pid6RRS6Ju — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) October 23, 2019

Neither man suffered serious injuries, and both were walking around the scene.

“They’re lucky,” said Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer. “The passenger compartment is crushed.”

The plane took off from Shady Acres Airport in Elk Plain.

Investigators said the aircraft lost power then flipped over during an emergency landing in the field.

192nd Street East was closed in both directions for the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine what caused the Vans RV-6 aircraft to lose power.