Police: Washington officer shoots Oregon man who had knife

Authorities say a police officer who was responding to a hit-and-run in Western Washington shot an Oregon man who had a knife.

Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Brad Johansson says Aberdeen police were sent to a hit-and-run near a bank Thursday just before noon.

He says an officer tried to contact a 51-year-old man believed to the driver in the hit-and-run and that the man was shot when he approached the officer with a knife.

The undersheriff says the man, who is from Redmond, Oregon, was in surgery in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

A witness told investigators they heard the officer yelling at the suspect to drop the knife and saw the suspect move toward the officer. Officers at the scene during the incident told investigators they saw a knife in the suspect's hand. The undersheriff says a knife was recovered near the suspect.

The undersheriff says the victims of the hit-and-run were not injured. The suspect's vehicle was impounded.

A regional team is investigating.