Train carrying soybeans derails near Schuster Parkway in Tacoma, closing area

A freight train carrying tons of soybeans derailed on the Tacoma waterfront late Thursday, closing down the area near Schuster Parkway for several hours while crews clean up.

The derailment took place about 10:45 p.m. Thursday near Schuster Parkway and Fourth Street.

Four cars derailed, according to a BNSF Railwoad spokesman.

Two cars remained upright while the other two tipped over, spilling an unknown amount of soybeans along the tracks.

No one was injured.

The train was reportedly traveling about 5 mph when the derailment happened.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the train cars to come off the tracks.

All northbound lanes of Schuster Parkway will be closed for several hours, according to Tacoma police. They asked drivers to avoid the area.