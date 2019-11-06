‘We need him to fully recover ... his family needs him,’ Sheriff says of Lynden chief

Interim Lynden Police Chief Michael Knapp remains in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center after he was struck by a truck Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, at Grover and Fourth streets, Lynden City Administrator Mike Martin said Wednesday morning, Nov. 6.

Knapp was airlifted to Seattle from St. Joseph’s hospital at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Martin told The Bellingham Herald. Martin said he was hoping to receive an update later Wednesday, but the family has requested no further comment at this time.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Herald that the driver of a 1988 Chevrolet pickup that hit Knapp was a 19-year-old who stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Nothing criminal is suspected at this time, Axtman said Tuesday night.

A State Patrol press release identified the driver as Brant J. Hilverda of Lynden and said that the investigation is ongoing.

Hilverda was driving northbound, approaching the 200 block of Fourth Street, with his headlights off, according to the state patrol. Knapp was walking across Fourth Street when he was struck and did not see the truck, the release said.

Martin said Lt. Jeremy Boss, who oversees the operations of the department, is serving as the active chief during Knapp’s absence.

Knapp was Ferndale’s chief of police from 2005 until he retired at the end of 2016, according to Bellingham Herald archives. He was appointed interim chief in Lynden in May in anticipation of Police Chief John Billester’s June retirement, according to a story in the Lynden Tribune.

Support for Knapp and his family was coming from multiple law enforcement agencies and other community members around Whatcom County via social media.

“Prayers needed for my very good friend Michael Knapp, Lynden’s interim Chief of Police. ... Please also pray for his beloved wife Nancy and all of the Knapp family for strength and peace during this most difficult time,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo posted on his Facebook page. “Michael has served our community and nation in law enforcement with distinction and honor for over 60 years. He is a man of great faith. We need him to fully recover and even more importantly, his family needs him.”

Knapp was in the area for a council meeting Tuesday. A special council meeting was held in the Lynden Annex Council Chamber on Fourth Street at 5 p.m., according to the city’s webpage, to provide community members the opportunity to meet with the city of Lynden’s final top candidates for police chief.

The three finalists are Charles Goeken, police captain and services division commander from Manteca, California; Steven Taylor, assistant police chief from Searcy, Arkansas; and David Westrick, police chief from Hollister, California.

Prayers for Chief Knapp please https://t.co/wKwHIGoOC5 — Luanne Van Werven (@LuanneVanWerven) November 6, 2019

This story will be updated.