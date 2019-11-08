Washington state

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout at Kent apartment complex

One man was killed and another injured after a shootout early Friday at a Kent apartment complex, according to police.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. to the Row Apartments in the 25400 block of 98th Place South after someone reported hearing gunshots.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A K-9 search of the area found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was found near the football field at Kent-Meridian High School and taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting but said they believe the two men knew each other.

The victim has not been identified.

