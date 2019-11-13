Washington residents duped into Office Depot computer fixes can qualify for refunds

Several thousand Washington state residents are expected to get refunds for computer repair services that they allegedly didn’t need.

Office Depot and a California-based firm agreed earlier this year to pay $35 million to settle federal allegations that they tricked customers nationwide into buying millions of dollars’ worth of computer repair and technical services by deceptively claiming software had found malware symptoms.

On Wednesday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the state will receive an additional $900,000 from Office Depot to resolve a lawsuit that his office filed in King County Superior Court.

The Federal Trade Commission is expected to announce soon how consumers can seek refunds from the $35 million paid by Office Depot and its software supplier, Support.com, Inc.

Office Depot used versions of “PC Health Check,” a software program which led consumers to buy diagnosis and repair services costing up to $200 regardless of whether their computer was actually infected with viruses or malware, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Despite an Office Depot employee notifying management in 2012 that that the software reported malware symptoms on a computer that “didn’t have anything wrong with it,” the company sold repair services to an estimated 14,000 Washington customers from 2012 until late 2016, the state said.

News reports from KIRO-TV consumer advocate Jesse Jones alerted the FTC and Attorney General’s Office to the company’s computer repair sales practices.

The state won’t spend the $900,000 from Office Depot until the FTC finishes paying refunds to consumers. If they’re not made whole, the Attorney General’s Office will use the funds to supplement their refunds.

Reached for comment, a company spokesperson said in an email: “While Office Depot does not admit to any wrongdoing regarding the State of Washington’s allegations, the company believes that the settlement is in its best interest in order to avoid protracted litigation.”