Intoxicated 14-year-old girl led troopers on high-speed chase in Puyallup

A 14-year-old girl was arrested early Friday after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase through Puyallup while intoxicated.

The incident started about 12:25 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a speeding vehicle near 112th Street South and Ninth Avenue Court.

The driver took off, prompting a chase that ended near the South Hill Mall when troopers put down spike strips and flattened the vehicle’s tires.

“Troopers didn’t know who it was, and two girls pop out and are running from them,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The passenger, a 14-year-old girl listed as a missing juvenile, was released to her parents at the scene.

The driver was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of felony eluding and DUI.

Investigators have not determined where the girls got the vehicle, but it had not been reported stolen.