Washington state

Police: Edmonds man stabs father to death, turns self in

The Associated Press

EDMONDS, Wash.

Police say an Edmonds man stabbed his father to death and then turned himself into officers saying he’d committed a premeditated homicide.

The Daily Herald reports the 24-year-old arrived at the Edmonds police station around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, reporting he’d killed his father, police Sgt. Shane Hawley said in a news release.

Police say officers went to the home and found the body of the 64-year-old father, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Hawley says based on previous contacts with the suspect his family had reported that he had a history of mental illness.

The man told police he’d walked more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the home to the police station.

The man was expected to be booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

