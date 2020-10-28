The Olympian Logo
Seattle police say person was struck by vehicle at protest

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Police were investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle at a protest in front of the Seattle police West Precinct building late Tuesday.

KOMO-TV reports o fficers were clearing cars that were blocking traffic to investigate the collision.

Four people were arrested in the protest, including one person who was tagging city property at Spring and Terry streets. Another person arrested was trying to “de-arrest” the suspect who had been arrested.

Authorities said there were no injuries in the collision. Officers issued citations to drivers of vehicles who refuse to leave the area.

