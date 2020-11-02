The Olympian Logo
5 injured during shooting at Halloween party near Sumner

The Associated Press

SUMNER, Wash.

Five people were shot early Saturday at a Halloween party near Sumner by an unidentified suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Seattle Times reports all of the victims — four men and one woman — were taken to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Several people had heard about the party on social media and showed up uninvited, deputies said. An argument allegedly occurred and an unidentified male suspect reportedly fired multiple shots toward a group of partygoers, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect fled before deputies arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

