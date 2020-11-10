Chihuly sculpture at center of ‘Gilligan’s Island’-themed feud between wealthy Californians

Pimco Bond king Bill Gross and his neighbor, tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq, have filed dueling lawsuits over a 22-foot-long, $1 million Dale Chihuly sculpture Gross installed at his Laguna Beach, Calif. home.

A glass sculpture by Tacoma native Dale Chihuly has become the centerpiece of a dispute between two wealthy California homeowners. One of them is accused of blasting the theme song of the 1960s TV show “Gilligan’s Island” into the home of the other, simply to annoy him.

Just sit right back and you’ll hear an only-in-California tale.

The dispute had its beginnings in 2019 when bond king Bill Gross bought the $1 million Chihuly sculpture for his partner, former tennis pro Amy Schwartz, according to Artnet News. It features blue orbs and tall, flame-like spikes.

Gross sited the delicate 22-foot long sculpture next to their $32 million beach front home and underneath palm trees which have a tendency to drop their heavy fronds. Soon, the sculpture needed $100,000 worth of repairs. To protect it, the couple erected a net over the Chihuly, giving it a soccer goal feel.

That’s when Gross’ next door neighbors, tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq and Carol Nakahara, decided they could no longer see the ocean for the Chihuly and its netting. They filed a complaint with the city, stating the sculpture needed permits.

The city visited the site and found the sculpture, netting and lighting did need permits, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In turn, Gross, the billionaire founder of Pimco Bonds, allegedly began blasting the “Gilligan” theme at Towfiq’s home, 24 hours a day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Gross filed a civil lawsuit on Oct. 13 for harassment and invasion of privacy. Towfiq filed his own suit for emotional distress and other allegations the next day.

A spokesman for Gross told the Journal that the couple played the song within legal decibel limits.

“They like playing the song occasionally,” the spokesman said. “It’s a catchy jingle they enjoy.”

Nakahara said the song trapped her inside their home.

“It’s almost like being inside of a prison,” she said.

Laguna Beach police have visited Towfiq’s and Gross’s homes nearly 20 times for noise complaints, according to the Journal.