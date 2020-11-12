FTC warns Whatcom company to cease unsubstantiated claims that product stops COVID-19

The Federal Trade Commission sent a letter to a Whatcom County company warning it to stop making unsubstantiated claims that its copper water bottles can kill the COVID-19 virus.

A Sept. 30 letter to Copper H2O in Blaine from the FTC stated that the company was “unlawfully advertising that certain products treat or prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

Copper H2O was one 20 marketers nationwide that recently received letters from the FTC telling them to stop making unsubstantiated claims that their products can prevent or treat COVID-19, according to an FTC news release Thursday, Nov. 12.

The letters, including the one to Copper H2O, warn the marketers that the claims are unproven and are not supported by scientific evidence, making them a violation of the FTC Act of 1914, advises them to stop making the claims and instructs them to notify the FTC within 48 hours about the specific actions they have taken to address the agency’s concerns.

The letters also noted that if the unsubstantiated claims do not cease, the FTC may seek a federal court injunction and an order requiring money be refunded to consumers.

The FTC’s letter to Copper H2O cited 14 examples from the company’s website and social media accounts where claims, such as:

▪ “... Copper has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which make it a potential tool in the fight against the coronavirus.”

▪ “... Metal alloys containing 90% copper were found to inactivate the virus in 30 minutes or less.”

▪ “... Anytime you touch your copper water bottle, you can have confidence that any bacteria or viruses on the copper surface have already been destroyed or are currently under attack by copper ions.”

▪ “Although science has not yet identified a vaccine for the Coronavirus, studies confirm that copper can be used to kill the virus on contact.”

▪ “New research shows that copper has anti-viral properties that can fight Coronavirus.”

▪ “COPPER KILLS CORONAVIRUS … IT’S SCIENCE BRO.”

The letter went on to say, “It is unlawful under the FTC Act ... to advertise that a service or product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made.

“For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the products identified above. Thus, any coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such products are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.”

A check of Copper H2O’s website Thursday shows no mention of “coronavirus” or “COVID-19,” though the website still advertises “amazing health benefits” and states that “Studies have shown that copper is anti-bacterial, acts as an effective anti-oxidant, improves immunity, supports good health, prevents aging, eliminates toxins and free radicals, and stimulates the brain.”

The website also says a copper water bottle can support the digestive system, weight loss and the thyroid gland, prevent cancer, maintain cardiovascular health, fight arthritis and join inflammation and help keep skin healthy and acne free.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to Copper H2O for comment about the FTC letter and changes that were made after they received it.

The website listed on Copper H2O’s website contact page, 701 Harrison Ave., Blaine, is the same as the Blaine Post Office. No post office box is included in the address.

The FTC has announced several court cases against companies for making unsubstantiated or false claims and ignoring the agency’s warnings since April, according to the release.