The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

Wind storm causes lengthy power outage around Whidbey Island

The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash.

Because of high winds, the majority of Whidbey Island was experiencing a prolonged power outage for most residents.

The power went out around 11:30 a.m. Friday, The Herald reported. According to Puget Sound Energy, it was expected to last upwards of midnight Friday. As of Friday evening, the PSE outage map showed more than 34,800 customers were affected, including those in Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, La Conner and other service areas near Whidbey.

Residents on Camano Island lost power around 11:15 a.m. Friday because of equipment damage on a transmission line, said Aaron Swaney, a spokesman for the Snohomish County Public Utility District. About 14,500 PUD customers, including some in Stanwood, were without power as of Friday evening.

On Whidbey, traffic lights at some highway intersections were out, creating minor motorist confusion. Grocery stores with generators were open.

The Clinton ferry terminal has a generator and service to Mukilteo remained on schedule.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Washington state

State: Rapid rise of virus cases ‘alarming’ in Washington

November 13, 2020 6:09 PM

Washington state

Vancouver man found guilty in killing of woman at store

November 13, 2020 2:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service