Kennewick man who was fatally shot in Boise hotel last month identified

The Ada County Idaho Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed last month in Boise.

Gamaliel Nava Garzon, 42, of Kennewick, Washington, died in the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after he was shot inside a hotel near the Boise mall, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Police were called to the hotel in the 7000 block of Emerald Street and found Garzon and transported him to the hospital, where Garzon later was pronounced dead at about 1:30 a.m., Oct. 30. He died from a single gunshot wound, and the death was ruled a homicide.

After Garzon’s death, police arrested Eava June-McCarthy, 18, of Nampa, on accusations of second-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Boise detectives believe that June-McCarthy and Garzon knew each other.

June-McCarthy’s preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 20 in Boise. She has yet to enter a plea to either charge.

As of Friday, June-McCarthy was still in the custody at the Ada County Jail on $2 million bail.

Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
