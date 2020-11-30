The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in South Seattle

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

One person was killed and another was slightly wounded during a shooting in South Seattle early Monday morning.

KOMO-TV reports officers and medics were called to South College Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a shooting to find one person dead inside a car and another person who had been grazed by a bullet, according to Seattle Police.

The injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated.

Investigators believe the gunfire may have started near a 7-Eleven store in the area. Police dogs and officers are searching the scene for the shooter, but so far have come up empty.

Detectives are still looking into the motive and what led up to the shooting.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Washington state

Man shot in leg by deputy during raid gets $1.25M settlement

November 29, 2020 1:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service