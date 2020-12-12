The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

Police declare riot in Olympia, arrest 1 in protests

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Police in Olympia declared a riot early Saturday afternoon and arrested at least one person as groups with different points of view held simultaneous protests.

The Olympia Police Department tweeted that the situation was fluid with groups of people moving from the downtown area to the state capital building and campus.

Police say roads are blocked, and the area should be avoided.

Groups planning demonstrations in the city included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Bremerton man charged in racist attack on Black man

December 12, 2020 7:31 AM

Washington state

Gym defying COVID-19 orders being fined nearly $10K per day

December 12, 2020 6:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service