Washington state

Man, 58, killed in Tacoma hit-and-run; no arrest made

The Associated Press

TACOMA, Wash.

Police in Tacoma are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 72nd Street and South I Street, The News Tribune reported.

Investigators said they have not made an arrest and that no one has reported witnessing the man’s death. Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said detectives planned to go door to door, asking if anyone has a video recording of the incident.

