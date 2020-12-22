The Olympian Logo
Evacuations ordered as train derails near Custer; I-5 halted

A train has derailed in the Custer area and residents and visitors within a half-mile need to evacuate, according to Whatcom County Public Works and Washington State Patrol.

The train, carrying crude oil, derailed shortly around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Custer area, according to Courtney Wallace, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson. It is a BNSF train and track, Wallace said.

Wallace said initial reports show that three to five tank cars derailed and there is a fire near the end of the train.

Wallace said the first priority is safety issues and BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation.

She said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Public works is closing Grandview Road at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way, public works announced on Twitter.

Public works asked people to avoid the Custer area.

This story will be updated.

