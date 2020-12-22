2 people injured in shooting at Vancouver medical building

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, police said.

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown with most of its entrances locked, The Columbian newspaper reported.

Ilia Botvinnik, a Vancouver police spokesman, confirmed the shooting happened in a building north of the hospital.

Both of the injured people were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest’s Emergency Department, according to PeaceHealth. No names, conditions or other details were available.

The building houses several outpatient medical offices, including a vision center, oncology and infusion services and a sleep disorders clinic.

The shooting, which happened at about 1 p.m., prompted a heavy response from Vancouver police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol and other agencies.

About 2:20 p.m. police started escorting people who were parked in the building's lot to their vehicles, checking IDs and then letting them leave through the crime scene tape.