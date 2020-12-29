The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

5.7 earthquake hits 127 miles off Oregon coast, no tsunami

The Associated Press

BANDON, Ore.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 127 miles (204 kilometers) off the Oregon coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m. west of Bandon, Oregon, the agency said.

The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said “an earthquake occurred, a tsunami is not expected.”

The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger.

  Comments  

Washington state

Hiker killed in fall at Bridal Veil Falls Trail

December 29, 2020 5:12 AM

Washington state

Yakima County deputies investigate double fatal shooting

December 29, 2020 4:39 AM

Washington state

Officials name man suspect in 3 Phoenix cases from 2000

December 28, 2020 7:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service