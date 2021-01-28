Update: Arrest made after bodies found in trunk of abandoned car in Eastern WA

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charge for possibly killing at least one person and leaving the body in a car in Othello.

More human remains were found in the trunk of the abandoned car discovered early Thursday in Othello.

Mauricio Nava-Garibay of Othello was arrested late Thursday and in the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in release.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and Nava-Garibay may face additional charges.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a suspicious car with what appeared to have blood on the hood.

The car was on the 2200 block of Charla Road, about 50 miles north of Pasco in Eastern Washington state.

Deputies soon discovered a person dead inside the car, said a news release from Sheriff Dale Wagner.

The Washington State Crime Lab Response Team was called in to help investigate and collect evidence, said Wagner in the 4 p.m. release.

Investigators then found more human remains in the car’s trunk.

“At this time the victims have not been positively identified due to the extent of the bodies condition,” said Wagner.

He called this type of investigation “very tasking and delicate.”

He asked for anyone with information that could help in the investigation to call the sheriff’s office at 509-659-1122 and said callers can remain anonymous.

Other agencies helping in the investigation include Othello police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Moses Lake police.