Washington state

Crews search for skipper of boat found unattended on lake

The Associated Press

KIRKLAND, Wash.

Crews will resume rescue efforts Thursday for a missing skipper now presumed to have drowned after a boat was found unattended on Lake Washington near Juanita Bay Tuesday.

King County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the skipper is presumed to have drowned, KCPQ-TV reported.

Multiple search and rescue agencies, including KCSO Marine Rescue Dive Unit and the Coast Guard, resumed their search for the passenger in Lake Washington after reports of a possible person who went overboard Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard, someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier. No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.

Crews were treating this as if the person went overboard. They were searching in the north Kirkland area.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service