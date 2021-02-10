Cold snap, snow expected in Pacific Northwest

The National Weather Service says a series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington region and other parts of western Oregon and Washington Thursday into Friday.

In Oregon, a winter storm warnin g has been issued for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding areas starting Thursday with a blizzard warning in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland. Forecasters expect from 2 to 6 inches of snow Thursday around the Portland and Vancouver, Washington areas, and possible freezing rain to the west and south of Portland.

Temperatures will fall in the region Thursday afternoon, dropping into the 20s Thursday night. With the gusty winds, wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees are expected Thursday night, the weather service said.

Additionally, a winter storm warning was issued over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday through Friday for substantial snowfall expected to make travel difficult.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for Washington's southwest interior, Hood Canal area, Tacoma area, and the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties from Thursday morning into Friday where between 2-13 inches of snow could fall, the weather service said.

Gale warnings also have been issued for the Washington and Oregon coasts.

Seattle will experience temperatures in the 20s and low 30s and may see a few inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.