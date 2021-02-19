Swarm of nearly 20 earthquakes rattles Mount Rainier in Washington, geologists say

View from Tolmie Peak Lookout in Mount Rainier National Park Stacia Glenn

A swarm of nearly 20 earthquakes measuring up to 2.5 magnitude rattled Mount Rainier in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

A five-hour series of earthquakes began at 3:13 p.m. at Mount Rainier, the USGS reported. Another singular quake struck Thursday morning.

The 2.5 magnitude quake hit between 0 to 1 kilometers (0.6 miles) below sea level, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. There have not been any reports of anyone feeling the tremor at the surface.

Map shows earthquakes at Mount Rainier from 2010 to 2020. Circles show earthquake epicenters, sized by magnitude. The red circles are earthquakes from a swarm that occurred February 17-18, 2021, in an area that has seen many earthquakes since 2010. Seismic stations are shown as blue triangles. Weston Thelen, USGS-Cascades Volcano Observatory. Public domain.

Swarms of this size occur about once or twice a year at Mount Rainier, the USGS says. The most notable swarm of quakes took place between Sept. 20-22 of 2009, when more than 1,000 were detected, according to the USGS.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.