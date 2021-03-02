Washington state
2 charged in teen’s death; body found in snowbank
Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Seattle on Feb. 19, where they discovered the body of an Island County man buried in a snowbank, according to King County prosecutors.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mikah Macarro and determined he died from a close-range gunshot wound to the head, The Seattle Times reported. His death was ruled a homicide.
A winter storm brought snow to the Seattle area the weekend before Macarro’s body was found.
Last week, Seattle police arrested two men in connection with Macarro’s death and a third turned himself in, according to police.
Prosecutors on Monday charged Griffin Blakely, 19, of Seattle, and Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez, 20, of Shoreline, with second-degree murder. Criminal charges have not been filed against the third suspect and the investigation into Macarro’s death is ongoing, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said.
Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez remain jailed in lieu of $1 million each, while the third man, who is 19, is being held on $750,000 bail, jail records show.
Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez are to be arraigned March 15. Court records do not yet indicate which attorneys are representing them.
Comments