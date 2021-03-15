Snowbuster, Plowser and...Jim? Washington officials want your help naming a snowplow

The Washington State Department of Transportation wants your help naming a snowplow. People can submit ideas until Friday at noon by responding to the tweet. WSDOT East/@WSDOT_East

Naming a child can be a difficult task — but what about a snowplow?

People on Twitter have seemingly had no trouble coming up with creative names for a snowplow after the Washington State Department of Transportation put out a call for ideas.

Do you want to name a snowplow?



You've met The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow but today is the day for you to help name our third Tow Plow! We are looking for your best name suggestions all week. You have until Friday at noon to submit, just reply below! pic.twitter.com/MbZFLh1CmZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 15, 2021

“You’ve met The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow but today is the day for you to help name our third Tow Plow,” officials said Monday on the department’s Twitter account for eastern Washington. “We are looking for your best name suggestions all week.”

Some of the ideas are full of puns. In the first hour and a half after the tweet was posted, the call already had nearly 60 responses for name suggestions.

The suggestions ranged from Plowser, inspired by Mario villain Bowser, to Snowbuster, a play on “Ghostbusters,” to more common names like Jim and Kevin.

If you think you can do better, the transportation department is allowing submissions until Friday.

“You have until Friday at noon to submit,” the department said. “Just reply below.”

Here’s a look at what’s already been suggested: