Child dies after rescue from burning house in Tacoma

A child died after a fire broke out in a home early Sunday in Tacoma, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of East Clarkston Street, KOMO-TV reported.

Tacoma Fire officials said firefighters found flames shooting from the home and heard reports of a person trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued a child who was taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials have not given any details about the child and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.