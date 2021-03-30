Washington state

High school principal remains on administrative leave

The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash.

A high school principal in Vancouver, Washington remains on paid administrative leave nearly two weeks after Evergreen Public Schools placed him on leave for undisclosed reasons.

The district placed Matt Johnson of Mountain View High School on leave March 16, The Columbian reported.

District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says because it is a personnel matter, the district is unable to provide additional information surrounding Johnson’s absence – including whether it is connected to malfeasance or misfeasance or if an investigation was ongoing.

The district said Mountain View’s three associate principals are currently overseeing day-to-day operations in the interim.

