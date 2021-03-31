Sentence reduced for ex-Bellingham cop convicted of abuse

A former Bellingham police officer who was convicted of multiple crimes related to a years-long pattern of abusing a woman has had a little more than a year and a half taken off of his original prison sentence.

Former Cpl. Brooks Owen Laughlin, 36, was resentenced to 6⅓ years in prison with three years probation this week in Whatcom County Superior Court, The Bellingham Herald reported. Laughlin will not be eligible to own firearms upon his release from prison and must attend anger management and mental health counseling, according to court records.

Laughlin was required to be resentenced after the Washington State Court of Appeals Division 1 overturned Laughlin’s convictions for one count each of felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment in December, according to court records.

The appeals court upheld Laughlin’s seven other convictions for three counts of felony-second degree assault, one count of felony harassment, two counts of misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, court records show.

Former longtime prosecuting attorney David McEachran — who handled the resentencing as a special deputy prosecutor — said in court the amended sentence was a recommended agreement between the prosecution, defense and the victim.

Laughlin was originally sentenced to eight years in prison in Dec. 2018.