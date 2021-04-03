Salem police fatally shoot suicidal man who made threats

Salem police shot and killed a man Friday night who reportedly was threatening to kill himself, according to Oregon State Police.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Ewald Avenue SE. Police said they were called on a report the man was suicidal and had injured himself, KVAL reported.

Firefighters had arrived before police and said the man threatened them with a gun. When officers arrived, they said the man was still armed and confronted officers. At that point, an officer shot him.

Police said attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. No one else was injured.

Two Salem police officers have been placed on leave, which is standard procedure. Oregon State Police will lead investigation.