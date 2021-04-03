Washington state

Man on scooter dies after colliding with car making U-turn

The Associated Press

WEST SEATTLE, Wash.

A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.

The man was riding north on Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn, according to the Seattle police blotter. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided, police said.

Passersby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigations squad also responded to the scene and is leading the investigation into the crash.

