Police release names of 2 found dead in burned car

A 26-year-old Grants Pass man has been booked into jail on charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and other offenses in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were found last month in a burned car in southwest Oregon.

The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop in Cave Junction north of the Oregon-California border on Thursday, KOIN-TV reported. He faces additional charges of arson, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Booking records did not specify a date for the defendant's first court appearance.

The bodies of Daniel Hill, 24, and Paul M. Folk, 26, both of Josephine County, were found March 24 in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac on a rough logging road south of Lake Selmac.

Folk had been previously reported as a missing person.

During the investigation of the deaths, a sheriff’s deputy shot at a vehicle that was approaching officers and then sped away from a staging area about 2 miles from the burned out car.