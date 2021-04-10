I-90 closed. Cars crash on snowy roads east of Snoqualmie Pass

Interstate 90 was closed at Snoqualmie Pass Saturday morning due to crashes on slick roadways.

No estimated time for reopening was given when the interstate was closed by the Washington state Department of Transportation about 9 a.m.

The initial I-90 closure was for westbound traffic at Easton about 20 miles west of Snoqualmie Pass, with the closure soon expanded to both directions between Easton and North Bend.

Roadways were covered with snow and slush, and chains were required before the road closed, according to the Department of Transportation. March 31 was the deadline to remove studded tires in Washington state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for its forecast of 3 to 5 inches of new snow Saturday at Snoqualmie Pass.