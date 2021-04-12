Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 791 new COVID-19 cases Monday and seven deaths since Friday.

Pierce County reported 82 cases Monday and two new deaths. The county has 520 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 377,952 cases and 5,329 deaths. Those numbers are up from 377,161 cases Sunday and 5,322 deaths Friday. The case total includes 25,561 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of March 31, the date with the most recent complete data, 53 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were increasing at 46 in early April.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,266) approximately 74.1% (938) were occupied by patients Sunday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 9.1% (115) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 107 per 100,000 people. Twenty states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 142 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has the highest rate in the United States at 515. Arkansas is the lowest at 33.1.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 4.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

Washington state is in phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of vaccinations. On April 15, all Washington residents age 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine.

On the national level, 237 million doses have been distributed and 189 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 28.6% of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On March 24, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 19,521 specimens were collected statewide, with 4.8% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was increasing at 4.3%. More than 6.1 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 94,775 cases and 1,483 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 44,902. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 623, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 31.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 562,500 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.94 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 136 million.