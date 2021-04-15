Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s on COVID-19, Legislature at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned an in-person news conference outside the Executive Residence on Thursday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. He’ll talk about the state’s COVID-19 response and updates from the 105-day 2021 legislative session that’s scheduled to end April 25.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.