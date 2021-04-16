Pierce County deputy shoots armed domestic violence suspect

A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after Pierce County deputies opened fire Thursday while responding to a 911 call.

Police said they responded to 272 Avenue East at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. When deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect, he was armed with a handgun, KIRO reported.

One deputy opened fire. Investigators have not said what happened before the deputy shot the suspect or whether the suspect fired any shots.

“Deputies immediately started lifesaving measures, and the subject was airlifted to the hospital,” said Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department.

Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will not be part of the investigation. No deputies were hurt. The deputy who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, as per standard practice.