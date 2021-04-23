Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,801 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Friday.

Pierce County reported 116 cases Friday and no new deaths. The county has 528 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 393,594 and 5,434 deaths. Those numbers are up from 391,793 cases and 5,428 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 28,385 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.