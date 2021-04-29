Man charged in the fatal stabbing of Bothell neighbor

A 25-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of a Bothell resident.

John Huynh was stabbed in the heart Sunday evening just after stopping to talk to a resident of his Bothell apartment building who had flipped him off for unknown reasons, according to King County prosecutors.

Huynh died at the scene, the Seattle Times reported.

Ian Williams — who didn’t know Huynh and hadn’t had any disputes with him — remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, records show. He is to be arraigned May 12.

Court records do not yet show which attorney is representing Williams.

The charges say Huynh and two friends walked out of the Villas at Beardslee apartments just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A man gave the trio the middle finger and Huynh stopped to ask the man if he had flipped Huynh off or waved to him, charging papers said.

The two men faced each other when the other man lunged forward, stabbed Huynh in the chest, then ran back into the building, charges say.

In a statement to police, Williams’ mother said her son ran into their apartment and “told her that an anti-masker had attacked him,” a Bothell detective wrote in charging papers. “She told him to show her where he was hurt and he initially said he was not hurt but he thought he hurt the other guy.”