Here are the COVID-19 case numbers reported Tuesday for WA state

The Washington state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,424 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths

Pierce County reported 179 new cases Tuesday and two new deaths. The county has had 45,089 cases and 534 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 408,607 cases and 5,528 deaths. The case total includes 30,382 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.