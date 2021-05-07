Historic Seattle house with amazing views – and part of Kingdome – listed. Look inside

This custom home was built in 1977. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The tremendous view of the Seattle skyline is just one of the many wonders of this particular Washington state home. History marks the interior of this custom-made home that hit the market for $960,000 — a steal considering the stunning beauty that flows from almost every window.

“The ferries come and go. Cranes work at the Port. Light changes on the city,” the listing said. “The Big Wheel turns, changing colors. In your quiet, light-filled home above it all, you feel serenely removed yet embedded in the dynamism and vibrance that is Seattle.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Views aside, the inside of the house is unique as well: Salvaged fir poles “from a marine project hold up all three stories” of the house while the largest beams from its third story beam-exposed ceiling are from the Kingdome, Seattle’s multi-purpose stadium (former home of the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, and SuperSonics). The beams themselves were used as framing for pouring concrete, Seattle Met reported.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread out over 2,850 square feet while the windows were “designed around views, with a unique spread of mountains that includes both Mount Rainier and Mount Baker, with celestial sights at night. One window was designed to frame the moon as it moves across the sky,” Seattle Met said.

Nancy Chapin and Matthew Skeel of Windermere hold the listing.