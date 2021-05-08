Man who threw eggs at protesters wants hate charge tossed

A Clallam Bay man accused of a felony hate crime against a Black woman who says he traumatized her at a Black Lives Matter protest in June wants the charge dismissed.

Jeffrey Dunn contends the eggs he threw at protesters were not aimed at her, The Peninsula Daily News reported.

Dunn admitted to an officer that he yelled racial slurs and threw eggs at the group, according to a probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Officer Swift Sanchez.

Dunn is charged additionally with four counts of gross misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting four other women with eggs at the protest outside the Clallam County courthouse.

The hate crime offense, which alleges Dunn “maliciously and intentionally” hurt the Black woman because of her race, includes a special allegation that he showed an egregious lack of remorse after changing his Facebook profile nickname to “That egger guy."

The alleged hate-crime victim and six members of her family, including her grandchildren, were holding signs and chanting “Black lives matter” when the eggs were thrown, she told police.

Arguments on the dismissal motion, filed this week, will be heard Tuesday.

A witness to the incident heard Dunn yell “something to the effect of: ’Dark-skinned (plural expletive) don’t belong on our streets,” according to the probable cause statement.