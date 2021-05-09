Washington state

Officer, suspect wounded in Oregon police chase shooting

The Associated Press

OREGON CITY, Ore.

A chase involving police in northern Oregon ended with gunshot injuries for an officer and suspect.

The Oregon City officer had serious but not life threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to police after the chase Saturday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials hadn't identified the officer or suspect.

The chase ended at an Interstate 205 North on-ramp near Oregon City, KOIN-TV reports.

The chase investigation closed nearby Oregon Route 213 for a time.

