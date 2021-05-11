1 killed in fire at Seattle senior housing facility

A person died in a fire at a senior housing building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, fire officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that fire crews responded to the blaze around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported.

A few minutes later, the department said the fire was out and contained to one unit. A spokesperson for the Seattle Housing Authority confirmed the fire began at Michaelson Manor, a 57-unit building operated under the city’s Senior Housing Program.

Firefighters found the victim in the room where the fire started, fire officials said.

The housing authority spokesperson declined to share details about the victim, citing tenant privacy concerns. Police are investigating.